    Guam Guard State Partnership Program holds inaugural event in Palau [Image 3 of 3]

    Guam Guard State Partnership Program holds inaugural event in Palau

    PALAU

    10.29.2024

    Photo by Mark Scott 

    Guam National Guard

    Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr., center, meets with Guam Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio and members of the Guam National Guard, Koror, Oct. 29, 2024. The Guam Guard’s State Partnership Program held its inaugural event with Palau this week, sharing best practices in emergency management and planning, communications, disaster response, and more. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Guam
    State Partnership Program
    Palau
    National Guard

