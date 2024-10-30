Guam Guard State Partnership Program holds inaugural event in Palau

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr., center, meets with Guam Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio and members of the Guam National Guard, Koror, Oct. 29, 2024. The Guam Guard’s State Partnership Program held its inaugural event with Palau this week, sharing best practices in emergency management and planning, communications, disaster response, and more. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott)