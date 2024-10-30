Guam Guard State Partnership Program holds inaugural event in Palau

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army First Sgt. Ivan Castro of the Guam National Guard’s 94th Civil Support Team, left, gives a challenge coin to U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. (ret.) Curtis Elbot, director of Palau’s Bureau of Public Safety, Koror, Oct. 29, 2024. The Guam Guard’s State Partnership Program held its inaugural event with Palau this week, sharing best practices in emergency management and planning, communications, disaster response, and more. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott)