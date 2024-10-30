Photo By Mark Scott | Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr., center, meets with Guam Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio...... read more read more Photo By Mark Scott | Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr., center, meets with Guam Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio and members of the Guam National Guard, Koror, Oct. 29, 2024. The Guam Guard’s State Partnership Program held its inaugural event with Palau this week, sharing best practices in emergency management and planning, communications, disaster response, and more. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott) see less | View Image Page

Guam Guard State Partnership Program holds inaugural event in Palau

Guam National Guard Public Affairs



KOROR, Palau (30 Oct. 2024) – The Guam National Guard’s new State Partnership program with the Republic of Palau held its first event from Oct. 28-31, with Soldiers and Airmen assessing emergency action plans and communications capabilities around the island.



The partnership, formalized between Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. and Guam Governor Lou Leon Guerrero in April, aims to develop enduring relationships, improve interoperability, and enhance the readiness of the United States and Palau to meet emerging challenges together.



During a welcoming meeting, which was also attended by Guam Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, Pres. Whipps expressed optimism about the collaboration.



“This partnership creates numerous opportunities for our people to help each other in that Pacific Way — caring for one another while ensuring our shared values of freedom and democracy remain strong,” said Whipps.



Among the Palauan agencies visited by the Guardsmen were the National Emergency Management Office (NEMO), the Division of Maritime Law Enforcement (DMLE), and the Bureau of Public Safety. Discussions centered on challenges in interagency planning and integrated communications. Common themes included reliable funding sources for equipment training and maintenance, difficulties with mountainous terrain and remote islands, and interoperability of donated equipment from various allies and partners.



U.S. Army Maj. Pete Guerrero, officer-in-charge of the four-day event, noted the similarities of the challenges faced on Guam – Palau’s geographic and cultural neighbor in the Second Island Chain.



“The team we brought all have communications backgrounds so we know how the heat and humidity, and proximity to the ocean wreaks havoc on communications equipment,” said Guerrero. “Then there’s the tyranny of distance we both have to deal with. This State Partnership is a good fit not only because we can relate to these challenges, but our cultural similarities help us collaborate to find common solutions.”



Outside the DMLE building, the team of Sgt. First Class Jolina Cabe, Technical Sgt. John Patricio, and Sgt. Von Reyes inspected a high-frequency antenna array used for maritime communications up to 200 miles offshore. After noting the antenna was configured for directional signal, the team recommended relocating the antenna to the roof and changing the configuration to omnidirectional.



“We didn’t bring a lot in the way of physical resources, but we brought our expertise and our willingness to learn from each other. And I think that’s a good starting point,” said Cabe.