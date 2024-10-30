Guam Guard State Partnership Program holds inaugural event in Palau

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Carter Yamaguchi of Palau’s Division of Maritime Law Enforcement, right, explains radio coverage challenges to U.S Army Sgt. First Class Jolina Cabe, left, and Sgt. Von Reyes, of the Guam National Guard, Koror, Oct. 29, 2024. The Guam Guard’s State Partnership Program held its inaugural event with Palau this week, sharing best practices in emergency management and planning, communications, disaster response, and more. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott)