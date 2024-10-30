Lt. Carter Yamaguchi of Palau’s Division of Maritime Law Enforcement, right, explains radio coverage challenges to U.S Army Sgt. First Class Jolina Cabe, left, and Sgt. Von Reyes, of the Guam National Guard, Koror, Oct. 29, 2024. The Guam Guard’s State Partnership Program held its inaugural event with Palau this week, sharing best practices in emergency management and planning, communications, disaster response, and more. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 03:07
|Photo ID:
|8727434
|VIRIN:
|241029-Z-RJ317-1043
|Resolution:
|3071x2047
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|PW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guam Guard State Partnership Program holds inaugural event in Palau [Image 3 of 3], by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.