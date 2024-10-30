U.S. Army AH-64E ‘Apache’ helicopters with 517th Aviation Calvalry Squadron, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry/ ROK-U.S. Combined Division, fires its Hydra 70 general-purpose unguided 70 mm rockets from its aerial rocket sub system while a secondary ‘Apache’ watches at Rodrigues Live Fire Range in Pocheon, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2024. The ROKA 901st Aviation Command and the 517th ACS conducted a combined live fire exercise to help integrate their ability to fight together, communicate and move as one. (U.S. Army Photo by Pvt. Wilfred Salters, 2nd Infantry/ROK-U.S. Combined Division)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2024 21:30
|Photo ID:
|8727199
|VIRIN:
|241030-A-NA420-1464
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|17.69 MB
|Location:
|RFLC, KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ROKA 901st Aviation Command and 517th Aviation Cavalry Squadron combined ‘Apache’ gunnery [Image 7 of 7], by PV2 Wilfred Salters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.