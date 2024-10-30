ROKA 901st Aviation Command and 517th Aviation Cavalry Squadron combined ‘Apache’ gunnery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army AH-64E ‘Apache’ helicopters with 517th Aviation Calvalry Squadron, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry/ ROK-U.S. Combined Division, fires its Hydra 70 general-purpose unguided 70 mm rockets from its aerial rocket sub system while a secondary ‘Apache’ watches at Rodrigues Live Fire Range in Pocheon, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2024. The ROKA 901st Aviation Command and the 517th ACS conducted a combined live fire exercise to help integrate their ability to fight together, communicate and move as one. (U.S. Army Photo by Pvt. Wilfred Salters, 2nd Infantry/ROK-U.S. Combined Division)