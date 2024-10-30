ROKA 901st Aviation Command and 517th Aviation Cavalry Squadron combined ‘Apache’ gunnery

Two Republic of Korea Army AH-64E ‘Apache’ helicopters with the 901st Aviation Command, are landing at Rodrigues Live Fire Range in Pocheon, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2024. The ROKA 901st AC and the 517th Aviation Calvalry Squadron, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry/ ROK-U.S. Combined Division conducted a combined live fire exercise to help integrate their ability to fight together, communicate and move as one.(U.S. Army Photo by Pvt. Wilfred Salters, 2nd Infantry/ROK-U.S. Combined Division)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2024 21:32
|Photo ID:
|8727193
|VIRIN:
|241030-A-NA420-1120
|Resolution:
|6366x4244
|Size:
|13.16 MB
|Location:
|RFLC, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
