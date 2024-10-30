ROKA 901st Aviation Command and 517th Aviation Cavalry Squadron combined ‘Apache’ gunnery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army AH-64E ‘Apache’ helicopters with 517th Aviation Calvalry Squadron, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry/ ROK-U.S. Combined Division, fires 30MM rounds from its M230 Bushmaster Chain Gun at Rodrigues Live Fire Range in Pocheon, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2024. The ROKA 901st Aviation Command and the 517th ACS conducted a combined live fire exercise to help integrate their ability to fight together, communicate and move as one. (U.S. Army Photo by Pvt. Wilfred Salters, 2nd Infantry/ROK-U.S. Combined Division)