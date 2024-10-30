Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROKA 901st Aviation Command and 517th Aviation Cavalry Squadron combined ‘Apache’ gunnery [Image 5 of 7]

    ROKA 901st Aviation Command and 517th Aviation Cavalry Squadron combined ‘Apache’ gunnery

    RFLC, SOUTH KOREA

    10.30.2024

    Photo by Pvt. Wilfred Salters 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    U.S. Army AH-64E ‘Apache’ helicopters with 517th Aviation Calvalry Squadron, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry/ ROK-U.S. Combined Division, are lined up waiting to enter the live fire range at Rodrigues Live Fire Range in Pocheon, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2024. The ROKA 901st Aviation Command and the 517th ACS conducted a combined live fire exercise to help integrate their ability to fight together, communicate and move as one. (U.S. Army Photo by Pvt. Wilfred Salters, 2nd Infantry/ROK-U.S. Combined Division)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 21:31
    Photo ID: 8727197
    VIRIN: 241030-A-NA420-1134
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 18.69 MB
    Location: RFLC, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ROKA 901st Aviation Command and 517th Aviation Cavalry Squadron combined ‘Apache’ gunnery [Image 7 of 7], by PV2 Wilfred Salters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    Apache
    2 CAB
    ROKA
    2ID/RUCD
    RFLC
    517th ACS
    901st Aviation Command

