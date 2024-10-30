Marine Corps Community Services Cherry Point hosted its 27th annual All-Terrain Unit Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Grace Roman, an imagery analysis specialist with Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 2, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, prepares for her next challenge during the 27th annual All-Terrain Unit Competition hosted by MCCS Cherry Point at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Oct. 25, 2024. According to Berry, this event provided the service members the chance to get out of the office to engage in physically and mentally demanding challenges aimed at developing cohesion among sections and building relationships with other units across the installation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jade Farrington)