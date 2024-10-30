Marine Corps Community Services Cherry Point hosted its 27th annual All-Terrain Unit Competition

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Training Squadron 2, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the first-place winners of the 27th annual All-Terrain Unit Competition are photographed with the competition's awards, a champions belt, medals, and prize money at the end of the competition at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Oct. 25, 2024. According to Berry, this event provided the service members the chance to get out of the office to engage in physically and mentally demanding challenges aimed at developing cohesion among sections and building relationships with other units across the installation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jade Farrington)
