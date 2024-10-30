Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Community Services Cherry Point hosted its 27th annual All-Terrain Unit Competition

    Marine Corps Community Services Cherry Point hosted its 27th annual All-Terrain Unit Competition

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Jade Farrington 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Jalenda Berry, the athletic director with Marine Corps Community Services Cherry Point, announces the winners of the All-Terrain Unit Competition at the conclusion of the event hosted by MCCS Cherry Point at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Oct. 25, 2024. According to Berry, this event provided the service members the chance to get out of the office to engage in physically and mentally demanding challenges aimed at developing cohesion among sections and building relationships with other units across the installation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jade Farrington)

    This work, Marine Corps Community Services Cherry Point hosted its 27th annual All-Terrain Unit Competition, by Cpl Jade Farrington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Corps Community Services Cherry Point hosted its 27th annual All-Terrain Unit Competition

