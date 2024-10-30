Marine Corps Community Services Cherry Point hosted its 27th annual All-Terrain Unit Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jalenda Berry, the athletic director with Marine Corps Community Services Cherry Point, announces the winners of the All-Terrain Unit Competition at the conclusion of the event hosted by MCCS Cherry Point at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Oct. 25, 2024. According to Berry, this event provided the service members the chance to get out of the office to engage in physically and mentally demanding challenges aimed at developing cohesion among sections and building relationships with other units across the installation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jade Farrington)