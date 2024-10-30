Marine Corps Community Services Cherry Point hosted its 27th annual All-Terrain Unit Competition at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Oct. 25, 2024. The event provided the service members of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point with a chance to get out of the office to engage in demanding, physical and mental challenges. The competition was aimed at developing unit cohesion among sections, reinforcing competitive, yet friendly relationships among units across the installation. This year, 12, six-person teams competed to achieve the fastest overall time. Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Training Squadron 2, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, came out in first place. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Cpl. Jade Farrington)
