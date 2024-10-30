Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Community Services Cherry Point hosted its 27th annual All-Terrain Unit Competition

    HAVELOCK, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Story by Cpl. Jade Farrington 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Marine Corps Community Services Cherry Point hosted its 27th annual All-Terrain Unit Competition at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Oct. 25, 2024. The event provided the service members of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point with a chance to get out of the office to engage in demanding, physical and mental challenges. The competition was aimed at developing unit cohesion among sections, reinforcing competitive, yet friendly relationships among units across the installation. This year, 12, six-person teams competed to achieve the fastest overall time. Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Training Squadron 2, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, came out in first place. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Cpl. Jade Farrington)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Location: HAVELOCK, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    This work, Marine Corps Community Services Cherry Point hosted its 27th annual All-Terrain Unit Competition, by Cpl Jade Farrington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

