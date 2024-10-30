The Dual Mission: Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lathan's dedication as a Soldier and a caregiver

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lawanda Lathan, a human resources technician assigned to U.S. Army South, plays with her daughter, Layiah Alexander, at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, on Oct. 29, 2024. Lathan juggles the demands of military service with the intensive care required for her seven-year-old daughter who was born with a trio of complex medical conditions — Chiari Malformation I, Tethered Cord Syndrome, and general developmental delays. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Cox)
The Dual Mission: Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lathan’s dedication as a Soldier and caregiver
