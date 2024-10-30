Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Dual Mission: Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lathan's dedication as a Soldier and a caregiver [Image 2 of 2]

    The Dual Mission: Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lathan's dedication as a Soldier and a caregiver

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Reed-Cox 

    U.S. Army South

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lawanda Lathan, a human resources technician assigned to U.S. Army South, plays with her daughter, Layiah Alexander, at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, on Oct. 29, 2024. Lathan juggles the demands of military service with the intensive care required for her seven-year-old daughter who was born with a trio of complex medical conditions — Chiari Malformation I, Tethered Cord Syndrome, and general developmental delays. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Cox)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 15:19
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, US
    The Dual Mission: Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lathan&rsquo;s dedication as a Soldier and caregiver

    resilience
    Family
    military child
    EFMP
    National Family Caregivers Month

