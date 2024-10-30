Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Dual Mission: Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lathan's dedication as a Soldier and a caregiver [Image 1 of 2]

    The Dual Mission: Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lathan's dedication as a Soldier and a caregiver

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Reed-Cox 

    U.S. Army South

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lawanda Lathan, a human resources technician assigned to U.S. Army South, and her daughter, Layiah Alexander, pose for a photo at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, on Oct. 29, 2024. Lathan juggles the demands of military service with the intensive care required for her seven-year-old daughter who was born with a trio of complex medical conditions — Chiari Malformation I, Tethered Cord Syndrome, and general developmental delays. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Cox)

