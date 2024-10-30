The Dual Mission: Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lathan's dedication as a Soldier and a caregiver

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lawanda Lathan, a human resources technician assigned to U.S. Army South, and her daughter, Layiah Alexander, pose for a photo at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, on Oct. 29, 2024. Lathan juggles the demands of military service with the intensive care required for her seven-year-old daughter who was born with a trio of complex medical conditions — Chiari Malformation I, Tethered Cord Syndrome, and general developmental delays. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Cox)