Celebrating the unsung heroes of US Army South during National Family Caregivers Month

Photo By Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Reed-Cox | Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lawanda Lathan, a human resources technician assigned to U.S....... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Reed-Cox | Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lawanda Lathan, a human resources technician assigned to U.S. Army South, and her daughter, Layiah Alexander, pose for a photo at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, on Oct. 29, 2024. Lathan juggles the demands of military service with the intensive care required for her seven-year-old daughter who was born with a trio of complex medical conditions — Chiari Malformation I, Tethered Cord Syndrome, and general developmental delays. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Cox) see less | View Image Page

As we enter November, U.S. Army South proudly joins the nation in recognizing National Family Caregivers Month. This annual observance is dedicated to honoring the tireless efforts of caregivers who provide essential support to their loved ones, often sacrificing their own needs for the well-being of others.



For Soldiers, Civilians, and Family members within U.S. Army South, caregiving is more than just an act of love—it's a commitment that reflects the same principles that guide us in service to our country.



Whether it’s a parent advocating for a child with special needs, a spouse tending to a partner battling illness, or a household of ten where each member plays a role in caring for one of their own, caregiving is a vital and often unrecognized form of service that deserves our deepest respect and appreciation.



Throughout the month, U.S. Army South will shine a spotlight on the incredible stories of our community's caregivers, sharing their journeys of strength and perseverance. Among these stories is the powerful account of a mother who not only cares for her disabled daughter but also actively advocates for better resources and support systems for families like hers. Her story is a testament to the courage and tenacity that define the caregiver experience.



We will also hear from a devoted wife who stood by her husband through his battle with cancer. Her unwavering support and love demonstrate the profound impact that caregivers have on the recovery and well-being of their loved ones. Their story reminds us of the importance of being present and offering steadfast support during life’s most challenging moments.



Finally, we will feature a Soldier and his wife who relocated to U.S. Army South on a compassionate reassignment to secure the best possible care for their young son diagnosed with leukemia. With eight children to care for, they embody the spirit of resilience, navigating the complexities of military life while ensuring their son receives the treatment he needs.



Their story illustrates the unique challenges faced by military families and the strength they draw from each other.



These stories, and many more like them, highlight the extraordinary sacrifices made by caregivers within our ranks. As we observe National Family Caregivers Month, let us take the time to recognize and thank those who provide care to our Soldiers, Civilians, and Family members.



They are the unsung heroes who contribute to the strength and resilience of U.S. Army South, ensuring that our community remains strong, united, and ready to face any challenge together.