Victoria Salinas Visits Florida Following Hurricane Milton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cortez, Fla. (Oct. 29. 2024) - FEMA Associate Administrator for Resilience Victoria Salinas, along with Eric Letvin, Lynsey Wallace, Kristen Martinenza, Sharon Magorien, Dan Bass, Michael Windle, Manny Perotin, and John Madden visit Hunters Point Neighborhood in Cortez, FL to meet with owner of the development Marshall Gobuty to talk about how the building codes and mitigation design helped the community withstand nearly all three hurricanes. Manatee County Officials were also on site (Gavin Cambell, and Rob Wenzel).