    Victoria Salinas Visits Florida Following Hurricane Milton [Image 2 of 9]

    Victoria Salinas Visits Florida Following Hurricane Milton

    ENGLEWOOD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Dominick Del Vecchio  

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Englewood, Fla. (Oct. 29, 2024) - FEMA Associate Administrator for Resilience Victoria Salinas, along with Eric Letvin, Lynsey Wallace, Kristen Martinenza, Sharon Magorien, Dan Bass, Michael Windle, Manny Perotin, and John Madden, visit Englewood FL to see the homes that withstood damage from several hurricanes in Eastern Florida, and met with a homeowner to help them.

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 09:54
    Photo ID: 8725832
    VIRIN: 241029-O-AB413-8716
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: ENGLEWOOD, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Victoria Salinas Visits Florida Following Hurricane Milton [Image 9 of 9], by Dominick Del Vecchio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

