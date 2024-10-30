Victoria Salinas Visits Florida Following Hurricane Milton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Englewood, Fla. (Oct. 29, 2024) - FEMA Associate Administrator for Resilience Victoria Salinas, along with Eric Letvin, Lynsey Wallace, Kristen Martinenza, Sharon Magorien, Dan Bass, Michael Windle, Manny Perotin, and John Madden, visit Englewood FL to see the homes that withstood damage from several hurricanes in Eastern Florida, and met with a homeowner to help them.