    Victoria Salinas Visits Florida Following Hurricane Milton [Image 8 of 9]

    Victoria Salinas Visits Florida Following Hurricane Milton

    WIMAUMA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Dominick Del Vecchio  

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Wimauma, Fla. (Oct. 29, 2024) - FEMA Associate Administrator for Resilience Victoria Salinas visits a Disaster Recovery Center at the LULAC Community Center in Wimauma, FL and meets with members of the community, as FEMA DSA staff and survivors complete media interviews.

    VIRIN: 241029-O-AB413-2263
