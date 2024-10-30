Devil Mile Ruck

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman 1st Class Laisha Lechuga, a mobility support specialist from the 621st Contingency Response Support Squadron, completes a six-mile ruck march Oct 25, 2024 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The exercise was the culmination of an introductory course for the 621st Contingency Response Wing "Devil Raiders" preparing them for the wing's expeditionary mission sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Tristan McIntire)