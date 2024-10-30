Devil Mile Ruck

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Vincent Ermilio, left, and Airman 1st Class Laisha Lechuga, right, both mobility support specialists from the 621st Contingency Response Support Squadron, bear a litter during a six-mile ruck march Oct. 25, 2024 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The exercise was the culmination of an introductory course for the 621st Contingency Response Wing "Devil Raiders" preparing them for the wing's expeditionary mission sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Tristan McIntire)