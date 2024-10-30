Devil Mile Ruck

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj Brayden Reichenbach, KC-46 Pegasus pilot from the 305th Air Mobility Wing, completes a 6-mile ruck march Oct 25, 2024 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The exercise was the culmination of an introductory course for members of the 621st Contingency Response Wing and mission partner wings, preparing them for the CRW's expeditionary mission sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Tristan McIntire)