    Devil Mile Ruck [Image 4 of 6]

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Tristan McIntire 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    Capt. Jose Colon-Franco, Air Advisor with the 818th Mobility Support Advisory Squadron, left, and Staff Sgt. Stewart Slider, manpower specialist with the during a six-mile ruck march Oct. 25, 2024 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The exercise was the culmination of an introductory course for the 621st Contingency Response Wing "Devil Raiders" preparing them for the wing's expeditionary mission sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Tristan McIntire)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 10:30
    Photo ID: 8725829
    VIRIN: 241029-F-KF149-1031
    Resolution: 3793x2526
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Devil Mile Ruck [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Tristan McIntire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ruck March
    AMC
    CRW
    Contingency Response

