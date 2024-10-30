Capt. Jose Colon-Franco, Air Advisor with the 818th Mobility Support Advisory Squadron, left, and Staff Sgt. Stewart Slider, manpower specialist with the during a six-mile ruck march Oct. 25, 2024 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The exercise was the culmination of an introductory course for the 621st Contingency Response Wing "Devil Raiders" preparing them for the wing's expeditionary mission sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Tristan McIntire)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2024 10:30
|Photo ID:
|8725829
|VIRIN:
|241029-F-KF149-1031
|Resolution:
|3793x2526
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Devil Mile Ruck [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Tristan McIntire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.