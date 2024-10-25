100th Military Police Detachment's Military Working Dogs Field Training Exercise (FTX)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Cpl. Anthony Becker, assigned to the 64th Medical Detachment for Veterinary Service Support discusses how the proper placement of the needle can help stabilize a patient experiencing respiratory distress due to a tension pneumothorax on Oct 22, 2024 at Miesau, Germany. The 100th MP Detachment Military Working Dog (MWD) hosts the 64th Medical Detachment for Veterinary Service (MDVSS) during their Field Training Exercise (FTX) to ensure MWD Handlers get K9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care training (K9TCCC). (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)