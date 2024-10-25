100th Military Police Detachment's Military Working Dogs Field Training Exercise (FTX)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Mario Alicea, assigned to the 64th Medical Detachment for Veterinary Service Support demonstrates how to apply a SWAT-tourniquet to an injured limb to stop life-threatening hemorrhage on Oct 22, 2024 at Miesau, Germany. The 100th MP Detachment Military Working Dog (MWD) hosts the 64th Medical Detachment for Veterinary Service (MDVSS) during their Field Training Exercise (FTX) to ensure MWD Handlers get K9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care training (K9TCCC). (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)