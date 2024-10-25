Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th Military Police Detachment's Military Working Dogs Field Training Exercise (FTX) [Image 5 of 6]

    100th Military Police Detachment's Military Working Dogs Field Training Exercise (FTX)

    MIESAU, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Elisabeth Paque 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Maj. Katherine Weber and Sgt. Mario Alicea, both with the 64th Medical Detachment for Veterinary Service Support demonstrate Tips and techniques for the placement of an IV catheter on Oct 22, 2024 at Miesau, Germany. The 100th MP Detachment Military Working Dog (MWD) hosts the 64th Medical Detachment for Veterinary Service (MDVSS) during their Field Training Exercise (FTX) to ensure MWD Handlers get K9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care training (K9TCCC). (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 07:24
    Photo ID: 8725568
    VIRIN: 241022-A-PB921-1030
    Resolution: 6232x5308
    Size: 19.19 MB
    Location: MIESAU, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Germany
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    7th ATC-TSAE
    100th MP Detachment Military Working Dog (MWD)

