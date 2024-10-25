100th Military Police Detachment's Military Working Dogs Field Training Exercise (FTX)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Katherine Weber and Sgt. Mario Alicea, both with the 64th Medical Detachment for Veterinary Service Support demonstrate Tips and techniques for the placement of an IV catheter on Oct 22, 2024 at Miesau, Germany. The 100th MP Detachment Military Working Dog (MWD) hosts the 64th Medical Detachment for Veterinary Service (MDVSS) during their Field Training Exercise (FTX) to ensure MWD Handlers get K9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care training (K9TCCC). (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)