100th Military Police Detachment's Military Working Dogs Field Training Exercise (FTX)

U.S. Army Cpl. Anthony Becker, assigned to the 64th Medical Detachment for Veterinary Service Support provides a basic overview of his training and materials, to include the K9 Diesel training Dog, and his aid bag, and how they can be used to provide lifesaving medical intervention in the case of an emergency on Oct 22, 2024 at Miesau, Germany. The 100th MP Detachment Military Working Dog (MWD) hosts the 64th Medical Detachment for Veterinary Service (MDVSS) during their Field Training Exercise (FTX) to ensure MWD Handlers get K9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care training (K9TCCC). (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)