USS Gabrielle GIffords (LCS 10) Conducts Vertical Replenishment

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 21, 2024) Chief Boatswain's Mate Dave Kelleher communicates with an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from embarked Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 Detachment 9 as Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Patrick Hix and Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Yanitzia Escoto-Ayala signal the helicopteras Sailors attempt to attach a payload during a vertical replenishment exercise aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10). Gabrielle Giffords, part of Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Suring)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2024 06:08
|Photo ID:
|8725440
|VIRIN:
|241021-N-PK180-1092
|Resolution:
|5476x3651
|Size:
|336.23 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
