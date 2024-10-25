USS Gabrielle GIffords (LCS 10) Conducts Vertical Replenishment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 21, 2024) U.S. Navy Gunner's Mate 3rd Class Omar Rubio, left, from Laredo, Texas and Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Nathan Couzins, right,from Blue Lake, Illinois clear the area after attaching a payload to a MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from embarked Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, during a vertical replenishment exercise aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10). Gabrielle Giffords, part of Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Suring).