    USS Gabrielle GIffords (LCS 10) Conducts Vertical Replenishment [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Gabrielle GIffords (LCS 10) Conducts Vertical Replenishment

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    10.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Suring 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 21, 2024) U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Yanitzia Escoto-Ayala learns hand signaling from Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Patrick Hix as they signal a MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from embarked Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 during a vertical replenishment exercise aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10). Gabrielle Giffords, part of Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Suring)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 06:08
    Photo ID: 8725438
    VIRIN: 241021-N-PK180-1031
    Resolution: 6152x4101
    Size: 476.72 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, USS Gabrielle GIffords (LCS 10) Conducts Vertical Replenishment [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Justin Suring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Vertical Replenishment
    HSC 23
    DESRON 7
    USS Gabrielle Giffords
    LCS 10

