    USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) Conducts Search and Rescue Training in the South China Sea [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) Conducts Search and Rescue Training in the South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Suring 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 23, 2024) U.S. Naval Air Crewman 2nd Class Jacob Dorman, left, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 Detachment 9 gets live hoisted with help from Naval Air Crewman 3rd Class Luke Johnson, right, onto a MH-60S helicopter during hoisting operations while embarked with Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10). Gabrielle Giffords, part of Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7, is a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Suring)

    Search and Rescue
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    HSC 23
    DESRON 7
    USS Gabrielle Giffords
    LCS 10

