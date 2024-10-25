USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) Conducts Search and Rescue Training in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 23, 2024) U.S. Naval Air Crewman 3rd Class Luke Johnson attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 Detachment 9 is live hoisted from a MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter during hoisting operations while embarked with Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10). Gabrielle Giffords, part of Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Suring)