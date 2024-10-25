USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) Conducts Search and Rescue Training in the South China Sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 23, 2024) Naval Air Crewman 3rd Class Luke Johnson (right) attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC-23) Detachment 9 pulls Naval Air Crewman 2nd Class Jacob Dorman (left) back into the cabin of a MH-60S during hoisting operations in cooperation with Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10). Gabrielle Giffords, part of Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Suring)
