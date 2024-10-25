Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits the Republic of Korea [Image 4 of 4]

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits the Republic of Korea

    BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    10.24.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, meets with Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy Cmdr. Lee, commanding officer, ROK Navy submarine ROKS Lee Beom-seok (SS 081), during a tour of the submarine in Busan, Republic of Korea, Oct. 24, 2024. The visit to the Republic of Korea underscored the United States’ commitment to an Indo-Pacific that is free and open, connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient. (Photo Courtesy of U.S. Navy)

    COMPACFLT
    ROK Navy
    Indo-Pacific
    ROK submarine

