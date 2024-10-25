Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits the Republic of Korea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, meets with Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy Cmdr. Lee, commanding officer, ROK Navy submarine ROKS Lee Beom-seok (SS 081), during a tour of the submarine in Busan, Republic of Korea, Oct. 24, 2024. The visit to the Republic of Korea underscored the United States’ commitment to an Indo-Pacific that is free and open, connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient. (Photo Courtesy of U.S. Navy)