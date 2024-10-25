Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits Japan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center right, meets with Kemy Monahan, deputy chief of mission to Japan, center, Adm. Yoshio Seguchi, commandant of the Japanese Coast Guard, center left, and other senior leaders in Tokyo, Oct. 21, 2024. The visit to Japan underscored the United States’ commitment to an Indo-Pacific that is free and open, connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient. (Photo Courtesy of U.S. Navy)