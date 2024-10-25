Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits Japan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, meets with Adm. Yoshio Seguchi, commandant of the Japanese Coast Guard, in Tokyo, Oct. 21, 2024. The visit to Japan underscored the United States’ commitment to an Indo-Pacific that is free and open, connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient. (Photo Courtesy of U.S. Navy)