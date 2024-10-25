Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, meets with Adm. Yoshio Seguchi, commandant of the Japanese Coast Guard, in Tokyo, Oct. 21, 2024. The visit to Japan underscored the United States’ commitment to an Indo-Pacific that is free and open, connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient. (Photo Courtesy of U.S. Navy)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2024 04:06
|Photo ID:
|8725339
|VIRIN:
|241021-N-N0801-1007
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.64 MB
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits Japan [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.