Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits the Republic of Korea

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center right, and his staff meet with Rear Adm. Kang Jeong- ho, commander, Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy submarine force, center left, and the crew of ROK Navy submarine ROKS Lee Beom-seok (SS 081) in Busan, Republic of Korea, Oct. 24, 2024. The visit to the Republic of Korea underscored the United States’ commitment to an Indo-Pacific that is free and open, connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient. (Photo Courtesy of U.S. Navy)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2024 04:06
|Photo ID:
|8725340
|VIRIN:
|241024-N-N0801-1009
|Resolution:
|3543x2362
|Size:
|767.5 KB
|Location:
|BUSAN, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
