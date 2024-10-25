Practicing Precision: 386th EOD trains to neutralize explosive threats

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician works on a computer during a training event within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 19, 2024. Consistent and diverse training bolsters the skills needed for EOD technicians to safely and effectively complete their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo)