Practicing Precision: 386th EOD trains to neutralize explosive threats

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY– The 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron's explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians responded to a simulated munitions stockpile in an underground bunker during a training event Oct. 19, 2024, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

As part of upgrade training and general familiarization, the exercise focused on booby traps, conventional ordnance, technical intelligence reports, and working in low-light conditions.

Operating in two-person teams, they had to carefully clear traps, assess the ordnance within the facility, and gather intelligence about both the bunker and the explosives, ensuring they could safely neutralize the simulated threat while collecting valuable data.

This type of training emphasizes the importance of precision and coordination, as EOD technicians must work together under pressure to complete their mission.

"This training is essential for keeping our EOD team prepared to handle real-world threats safely and effectively," said one 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron EOD technician. “"By simulating complex scenarios, we ensure our technicians are ready to respond to any explosive hazards they might face, protecting both our people and mission-critical assets."

By honing their skills in detecting and neutralizing ordnance, gathering intelligence, and working under challenging conditions, EOD technicians play a crucial role in maintaining operational security. This readiness ensures the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing can carry out its mission to deliver, support, and integrate while providing lethality, propelling logistics, and promoting regional stability.

