Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Practicing Precision: 386th EOD trains to neutralize explosive threats

    Practicing Precision: 386th EOD trains to neutralize explosive threats

    Photo By Senior Airman Julian Atkins | A 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician...... read more read more

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.19.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Julian Atkins 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY– The 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron's explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians responded to a simulated munitions stockpile in an underground bunker during a training event Oct. 19, 2024, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.
    As part of upgrade training and general familiarization, the exercise focused on booby traps, conventional ordnance, technical intelligence reports, and working in low-light conditions.
    Operating in two-person teams, they had to carefully clear traps, assess the ordnance within the facility, and gather intelligence about both the bunker and the explosives, ensuring they could safely neutralize the simulated threat while collecting valuable data.
    This type of training emphasizes the importance of precision and coordination, as EOD technicians must work together under pressure to complete their mission.
    "This training is essential for keeping our EOD team prepared to handle real-world threats safely and effectively," said one 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron EOD technician. “"By simulating complex scenarios, we ensure our technicians are ready to respond to any explosive hazards they might face, protecting both our people and mission-critical assets."
    By honing their skills in detecting and neutralizing ordnance, gathering intelligence, and working under challenging conditions, EOD technicians play a crucial role in maintaining operational security. This readiness ensures the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing can carry out its mission to deliver, support, and integrate while providing lethality, propelling logistics, and promoting regional stability.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 04:48
    Story ID: 484191
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Practicing Precision: 386th EOD trains to neutralize explosive threats, by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Practicing Precision: 386th EOD trains to neutralize explosive threats
    Practicing Precision: 386th EOD trains to neutralize explosive threats
    Practicing Precision: 386th EOD trains to neutralize explosive threats
    Practicing Precision: 386th EOD trains to neutralize explosive threats
    Practicing Precision: 386th EOD trains to neutralize explosive threats
    Practicing Precision: 386th EOD trains to neutralize explosive threats
    Practicing Precision: 386th EOD trains to neutralize explosive threats
    Practicing Precision: 386th EOD trains to neutralize explosive threats
    Practicing Precision: 386th EOD trains to neutralize explosive threats
    Practicing Precision: 386th EOD trains to neutralize explosive threats
    Practicing Precision: 386th EOD trains to neutralize explosive threats
    Practicing Precision: 386th EOD trains to neutralize explosive threats
    Practicing Precision: 386th EOD trains to neutralize explosive threats

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    386 AEW
    AFCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download