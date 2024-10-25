Practicing Precision: 386th EOD trains to neutralize explosive threats

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician analyzes a group of simulated explosives during a training event within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 19, 2024. By participating in realistic training scenarios, EOD teams stay mission ready, ensuring they can respond to explosive threats at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force photo)