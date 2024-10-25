A 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician analyzes a group of simulated explosives during a training event within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 19, 2024. By participating in realistic training scenarios, EOD teams stay mission ready, ensuring they can respond to explosive threats at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2024 02:46
|Photo ID:
|8725241
|VIRIN:
|241019-F-BK002-2316
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Practicing Precision: 386th EOD trains to neutralize explosive threats [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.