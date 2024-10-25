Practicing Precision: 386th EOD trains to neutralize explosive threats

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician looks at his surroundings during a training event within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 19, 2024. Training events are vital for keeping EOD teams prepared and enhance their ability to perform critical tasks in deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo)