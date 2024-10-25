Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    13th Fighter Squadron supports Beverly Sunrise 24-6 [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    13th Fighter Squadron supports Beverly Sunrise 24-6

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force 13th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon taxis on the flightline, during Exercise Beverly Sunrise 24-6 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. The 13th FS supported the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise, demonstrating agile combat employment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, ensuring air superiority and deterring potential threats to allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 01:04
    Photo ID: 8725203
    VIRIN: 241024-F-NU460-1014
    Resolution: 7651x5101
    Size: 14.21 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 13th Fighter Squadron supports Beverly Sunrise 24-6 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    13th Fighter Squadron supports Beverly Sunrise 24-6
    13th Fighter Squadron supports Beverly Sunrise 24-6
    13th Fighter Squadron supports Beverly Sunrise 24-6
    13th Fighter Squadron supports Beverly Sunrise 24-6

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    35th Fighter Wing
    Beverly Sunrise
    F-16 Fighting Falcon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download