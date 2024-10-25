13th Fighter Squadron supports Beverly Sunrise 24-6

A U.S. Air Force 13th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon taxis on the flightline, during Exercise Beverly Sunrise 24-6 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. The 13th FS supported the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise, demonstrating agile combat employment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, ensuring air superiority and deterring potential threats to allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)
|10.23.2024
|10.30.2024 01:04
|8725203
|241024-F-NU460-1014
|7651x5101
|14.21 MB
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|8
|3
