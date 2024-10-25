13th Fighter Squadron supports Beverly Sunrise 24-6

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Air Force 13th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcons taxi on the flightline at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. The 13th FS supported the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise, demonstrating agile combat employment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, ensuring air superiority and deterring potential threats to allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)