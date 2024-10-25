Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    13th Fighter Squadron supports Beverly Sunrise 24-6 [Image 1 of 4]

    13th Fighter Squadron supports Beverly Sunrise 24-6

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force 13th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon flies during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. The 35th Fighter Wing conducts regular exercises to enhance combat readiness vital to protecting U.S. and allied assets throughout the U.S. Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 01:04
    Photo ID: 8725200
    VIRIN: 241024-F-NU460-1059
    Resolution: 5150x3433
    Size: 7.21 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Misawa Air Base
    readiness
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Beverly Sunrise

