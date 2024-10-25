13th Fighter Squadron supports Beverly Sunrise 24-6

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force 13th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon flies during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. The 35th Fighter Wing conducts regular exercises to enhance combat readiness vital to protecting U.S. and allied assets throughout the U.S. Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)