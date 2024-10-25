Luke AFB hosts Retiree Appreciation Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jerry P. Weiers, Glendale mayor (right), presents a certificate of recognition to W. D. Moore, Retiree Activities Office director, at the Retiree Appreciation Day event, Oct. 19, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Moore received this certificate on behalf of the entire RAO in appreciation of their hard work to support veterans and retirees around Luke AFB. The 56th Fighter Wing keeps both its local community, and their retirees, involved in the mission at Luke AFB, to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen. (Courtesy photo by U.S. Navy Seaman Recruit Pedro Castillo-Mendoza)