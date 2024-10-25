Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Luke AFB hosts Retiree Appreciation Day [Image 4 of 4]

    Luke AFB hosts Retiree Appreciation Day

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Busby 

    56th Fighter Wing

    Jerry P. Weiers, Glendale mayor (right), presents a certificate of recognition to W. D. Moore, Retiree Activities Office director, at the Retiree Appreciation Day event, Oct. 19, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Moore received this certificate on behalf of the entire RAO in appreciation of their hard work to support veterans and retirees around Luke AFB. The 56th Fighter Wing keeps both its local community, and their retirees, involved in the mission at Luke AFB, to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen. (Courtesy photo by U.S. Navy Seaman Recruit Pedro Castillo-Mendoza)

    VIRIN: 241019-F-QK476-1004
    This work, Luke AFB hosts Retiree Appreciation Day [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt David Busby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Luke Air Force Base
    retirees
    U.S. Navy Reserve
    veterans
    56th Fighter Wing

