Luke AFB hosts Retiree Appreciation Day

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Berkland, 56th Fighter Wing commander, speaks with U.S. Navy Capt. Christopher Seely, Navy Reserve Center Phoenix commanding officer, and Master Chief Juan Ramirez, NRC Phoenix command master chief, before the Retiree Appreciation Day event, Oct. 19, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The 56th FW keeps both its local community and their retirees, involved in the mission at Luke AFB, to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen. (Courtesy photo by U.S. Navy Seaman Recruit Pedro Castillo-Mendoza)