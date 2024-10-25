Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Luke AFB hosts Retiree Appreciation Day [Image 2 of 4]

    Luke AFB hosts Retiree Appreciation Day

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Busby 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Berkland, 56th Fighter Wing commander, speaks with U.S. Navy Capt. Christopher Seely, Navy Reserve Center Phoenix commanding officer, and Master Chief Juan Ramirez, NRC Phoenix command master chief, before the Retiree Appreciation Day event, Oct. 19, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The 56th FW keeps both its local community and their retirees, involved in the mission at Luke AFB, to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen. (Courtesy photo by U.S. Navy Seaman Recruit Pedro Castillo-Mendoza)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 18:35
    Photo ID: 8724872
    VIRIN: 241019-F-QK476-1002
    Resolution: 3984x2656
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Luke Air Force Base
    retirees
    U.S. Navy Reserve
    veterans
    56th Fighter Wing

