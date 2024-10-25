Luke AFB hosts Retiree Appreciation Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lorraine Ahumada, Retiree Activities Office volunteer, and Tim Ahumada, RAO volunteer, provide program information during the Retiree Appreciation Day event, Oct. 19, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The RAD event is held annually to honor the service and commitment of prior service members regardless of branch and to bolster local community ties with the 56th Fighter Wing. (Courtesy photo by U.S. Navy Seaman Recruit Pedro Castillo-Mendoza)