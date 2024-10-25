Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Luke AFB hosts Retiree Appreciation Day [Image 3 of 4]

    Luke AFB hosts Retiree Appreciation Day

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Busby 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Honor Guard members perform during the Retiree Appreciation Day opening ceremony, Oct. 19, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The RAD event is held annually to honor the service and commitment of prior service members regardless of branch and to bolster local community ties with the 56th Fighter Wing. (Courtesy photo by U.S. Navy Seaman Recruit Pedro Castillo-Mendoza)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 18:35
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    This work, Luke AFB hosts Retiree Appreciation Day [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt David Busby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Luke Air Force Base
    retirees
    U.S. Navy Reserve
    veterans
    56th Fighter Wing

