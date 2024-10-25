Barksdale conducts exercise Global Thunder at Chennault Airport

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aircrew assigned to the 96th Bomb Squadron from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., along with Chennault International Airport Personnel, perform post-flight maintenance on four B-52H Stratofortress Bombers at Chennault International Airport in Lake Charles, La., n preparation for Global Thunder 25, Oct. 24, 2024. Chennault’s support during Exercise Global Thunder 25 showcases how collaboration between civilian and military entities strengthens our ability to operate in diverse environments, enhancing our overall readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)