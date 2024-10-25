Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale conducts exercise Global Thunder at Chennault Airport [Image 2 of 3]

    Barksdale conducts exercise Global Thunder at Chennault Airport

    UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Aircrew assigned to the 96th Bomb Squadron from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., along with Chennault International Airport Personnel, perform post-flight maintenance on four B-52H Stratofortress Bombers at Chennault International Airport in Lake Charles, La., n preparation for Global Thunder 25, Oct. 24, 2024. Chennault’s support during Exercise Global Thunder 25 showcases how collaboration between civilian and military entities strengthens our ability to operate in diverse environments, enhancing our overall readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 16:10
    Barksdale
    96th Bomb Squadron
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Global Thunder
    Chennault

