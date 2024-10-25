Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale conducts exercise Global Thunder at Chennault Airport [Image 3 of 3]

    Barksdale conducts exercise Global Thunder at Chennault Airport

    UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Ryan Taylor, 2nd Operational Support Squadron director of operations, communicates with air crew from the 96th Bomb Squadron as they prepare to land at Chennault International Airport in Lake Charles, La., n preparation for Global Thunder 25, October 24, 2024. GT25 is a U.S. Strategic Command exercise aimed at assessing and improving STRATCOM forces’ ability to maintain a credible strategic deterrent and demonstrate the capability of our forces to confront uncertainty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

